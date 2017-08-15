Don Damond hugs supporters and loved ones prior to a memorial service for his fiancé Justine Damond, seen in photo at left, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.
Don Damond hugs supporters and loved ones prior to a memorial service for his fiancé Justine Damond, seen in photo at left, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. Star Tribune via AP Anthony Souffle
Don Damond hugs supporters and loved ones prior to a memorial service for his fiancé Justine Damond, seen in photo at left, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. Star Tribune via AP Anthony Souffle

National Politics

Minnesota agents find no evidence in slain woman's home

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 7:45 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

Court documents show Minnesota investigators found nothing when they searched the home of an Australian woman shortly after she was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond called for police assistance on July 15 because she believed she had heard a sexual assault taking place in the alley behind her house.

Mohamed Noor, one of the two responding officers, shot her. He has declined to be interviewed by investigators.

Hours later, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension obtained a search warrant for Damond's home. Agents checked inside for blood, hair, guns, ammunition, knives, drugs or writings. They took nothing from the home.

The Damond family attorney says the search was appropriate.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Jill Oliveira tells the Star Tribune investigators wanted to give prosecutors the most complete picture possible about what happened.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, not Minneapolis police, obtained a search warrant and searched Damond's home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws?

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? 1:48

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws?
Here's the U.S. government film 'Don't Be A Sucker' that went viral after Charlottesville clashes 17:22

Here's the U.S. government film 'Don't Be A Sucker' that went viral after Charlottesville clashes
Trump criticizes hatred 'on many sides' after Charlottesville violence 2:29

Trump criticizes hatred 'on many sides' after Charlottesville violence

View More Video