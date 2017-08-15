National Politics

Plea change hearing scheduled for officer in child porn case

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 1:34 AM

ATTLEBORO, Mass.

A former Massachusetts police officer who is expected to plead guilty to a federal child pornography charge will appear this week in court for a change of plea hearing.

The Attleboro Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2fGoi3w ) that the hearing has been scheduled for Friday in U.S. District Court in Providence, Rhode Island. Richard Woodhead, a former Attleboro police sergeant, pleaded not guilty to the charge last week, but had already agreed to enter a guilty plea at a later date.

The 54-year-old is accused of trying to obtain child porn. He was arrested by federal authorities at his home April 6.

Woodhead was placed on administrative leave from the police force and has since retired.

His lawyer has called explicit telephone conversations Woodhead had with an undercover agent "obscene sexual fantasies."

