National Politics

Police: 3 killed, 4 injured in crash on Long Island

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 11:04 PM

MEDFORD, N.Y.

Police on Long Island say three people have died and four others have been injured after a car crashed into an SUV.

Suffolk County Police responded to the crash in Medford on Monday afternoon. Police say 20-year-old Dominick Lopez, of Shirley, lost control of his vehicle, travelled into oncoming traffic and struck an SUV.

Authorities say Lopez and his passenger, 23-year-old Derek Buffa, of Mastic Beach, were ejected from the car. Police say the two men died at the scene of the crash.

A rear passenger in the SUV, 67-year-old Aida Cardenas, of Selden, was pronounced dead at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Center. The 41-year-old driver of the SUV, his 33-year-old wife, both of Bellport, and their two sons were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

