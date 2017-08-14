The Latest: About 1,000 people attend Utah anti-racism rally

The Latest on anti-racism rallies in Utah (all times local):
8:10 p.m.
About 1,000 people have gathered at the Salt Lake City Hall building for a rally to denounce white supremacists who held a weekend rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Several state lawmakers, social justice activists and others urged the crowd Monday night and particularly white people to speak out against racism and violence.
The mass event followed a smaller demonstration earlier in the evening where Utah political leaders urged unity and bipartisanship but largely avoided politics.
The larger anti-racism rally organized by the Utah League of Native American Voters was more political.
Several speakers who felt President Donald Trump had emboldened hate groups.
7:25 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Mia Love of Utah and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox are among Utah leaders denouncing racism, hatred and violence of white supremacists at a weekend rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Love and Cox spoked to a group of about 200 people at Utah's capitol Monday evening.
Democratic and Republican state officials spoke of unity and linked arms at one point to box out a counter-protester demonstrating behind the rally's speakers.
Love, who is black, said she learned when she was young that hatred can be taught but it can also be reversed.
Cox said the violence in Virginia "made us sick and it made us sad," and he said the best way to combat it is with love.
A second anti-racism rally was planned later Monday night in Salt Lake City.
11:25 a.m.
Utah residents are holding unity and anti-racism rallies Monday night to denounce the messages of hate and violence of white supremacists at a weekend rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
U.S. Rep. Mia Love of Utah and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox are scheduled to speak at a rally at 5:30 p.m. at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Utah GOP chair Rob Anderson says members of Utah's Republican Party organized the unity event and leaders of Utah's Democratic Party will join and address the rally too.
The Utah League of Native American Voters is holding an anti-racism rally at 7 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Hall.
Members of the League, along with representatives of Equality Utah, Utah Against Police Brutality and Utah Women of Color Council are scheduled to speak.
