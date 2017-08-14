President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 in Morristown, N.J. Trump is traveling back to White House to sign an executive order at the White House and then later today travels to New York City.
National Politics

Trump works a day in Washington amid White House renovations

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 8:55 AM

WASHINGTON

The White House is visibly under renovation during President Donald Trump's one-day return to Washington.

Trump's Monday in the nation's capital is a bit of a break from a break. He's been on a 17-day working vacation, mostly at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He also is planning to spend time in New York City.

With the Oval Office and other parts of the historic building undergoing upgrades, Trump will work mostly in the Treaty Room. That's in the residential area of the White House, which is not under construction.

Upgrades include replacing a 27-year-old heating and cooling system. The Oval Office, the president's usual work space, has been emptied out, exposing ornate wood floors.

