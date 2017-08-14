FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala. responds to questions during a TV news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. In the Alabama race for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat, the Republican slugfest primary is about love of all things Trump, with contenders openly wooing Trump voters, and hatred of the so-called swamp of Washington D.C. Sen. Strange, who was appointed to the position in February, is trying to fight off a field of firebrand challengers, including U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and former chief justice Roy Moore in the GOP primary.
National Politics

Trump tweets more support for senator in Alabama race

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 5:53 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

President Donald Trump has tweeted out more support for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange ahead of Tuesday's contentious Republican primary.

Strange, who was appointed in February, is attempting to keep the U.S. Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump on Monday morning tweeted Strange has his endorsement and is "strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement."

The message followed a tweeted endorsement by Trump last week in an attempt to boost Strange in what could be a close race.

Strange faces a slate of challengers in the GOP primary, including former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, state Sen. Trip Pittman and Christian Coalition leader Randy Brinson.

  Comments  

