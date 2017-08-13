National Politics

Black names Ramsey, Fincher co-chairs of Tennessee gov's bid

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 10:13 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black has named two prominent former politicians from either end of Tennessee as co-chairman for her gubernatorial bid.

Black says former state Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey and former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher will hold the leadership positions in her campaign.

Ramsey, an auctioneer from the northeastern corner of the state, retired from the Legislature last year after presiding over vast Republican gains that took the GOP from an afterthought to near complete control. He is also a former gubernatorial candidate who fell short in the 2010 GOP primary.

Fincher, a farmer from the West Tennessee community of Frog Jump, was part of the 2010 GOP class that won back control of Congress just two years after Barack Obama was elected president. He retired last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What does ‘home’ mean in Arroyo Grande? AGHS grads' play tells the story

What does ‘home’ mean in Arroyo Grande? AGHS grads' play tells the story 2:01

What does ‘home’ mean in Arroyo Grande? AGHS grads' play tells the story
Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time
With 'Stuff the Bus,' United Way helps kids prepare for a new school year in SLO County 1:09

With 'Stuff the Bus,' United Way helps kids prepare for a new school year in SLO County

View More Video