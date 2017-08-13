National Politics

Prayer vigil set in Concord following Virginia violence

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 10:22 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

A prayer vigil will be held near the New Hampshire Statehouse following the violence Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white supremacist rally.

Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.

A vigil will be held Sunday evening in Concord at St. Paul's Church, next door to the Statehouse. Organizers say all are welcoming to the interfaith gathering, which will include prayers, silence, songs and candles "to stand against racism and white supremacy."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home

How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home 1:56

How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home
Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:14

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home
Why do so many bicyclists crash at this railroad intersection? 2:02

Why do so many bicyclists crash at this railroad intersection?

View More Video