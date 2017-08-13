Alabama's US Senate race all about Trump love, swamp hate

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017, file photo, Alabama Republican Sen. Luther Strange waves to constituents before a Republican Senate candidate forum in Pelham, Ala. President Donald Trump’s feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t yet become an all-out political proxy war. A super PAC aligned with Trump intends to help Strange’s bid for re-election _ even though Strange is the candidate favored by McConnell. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo