FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017, file photo, Alabama Republican Sen. Luther Strange waves to constituents before a Republican Senate candidate forum in Pelham, Ala. President Donald Trump’s feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t yet become an all-out political proxy war. A super PAC aligned with Trump intends to help Strange’s bid for re-election _ even though Strange is the candidate favored by McConnell. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo

National Politics

Alabama's US Senate race all about Trump love, swamp hate

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

August 13, 2017 6:51 AM

PIKE ROAD, Ala.

Love Donald Trump. Hate the swamp.

Those are dominant themes that've emerged from Republicans in the Alabama race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' U.S. Senate seat.

Sen. Luther Strange was appointed to the position in February. He's trying to fight off a field of firebrand challengers, including U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and ex-chief justice Roy Moore in the GOP primary.

Strange got a boost last week when Trump tweeted an endorsement of Strange. All the GOP contenders had been openly wooing Trump voters in a state where the president is widely popular among Republicans.

While Strange is boosted by Trump, he could be dragged down by accusations of ties to the so-called swamp.

Moore and Brooks have criticized an advertising blitz against them by a super political action committee tied to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

