June 07, 2017 7:13 PM

Connecticut lawmakers vote to limit solitary confinement

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Legislation that prohibits Connecticut's Department of Correction from holding any individual under age 18 on administrative segregation is heading to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously on Wednesday, the final day of this year's regular legislative session.

The bill also requires the DOC commissioner to study the use of restrictive housing for inmates and report back to the General Assembly by Jan. 1, 2019. Additionally, the agency must provide annual data on the use of restrictive housing and administrative segregation, commonly referred to as solitary confinement.

ACLU of Connecticut Executive Director David McGuire says the bill "takes an important step toward justice." He says his organization will "continue to work toward stopping solitary confinement once and for all in our state."

