National Politics

June 07, 2017 8:46 AM

Maine senators say Congress should save Sea Grant program

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Maine's U.S. senators are signing on to a request to keep the National Sea Grant College Program funded at least at its current level.

President Donald Trump has proposed to eliminate the program, which funds science that's beneficial to commercial fisheries, conservation and coastal businesses. It has existed for about a half century.

Maine Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, are joining an effort led by Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy to save the program. The group is sending a letter to the chairman and ranking member of the commerce appropriations subcommittee to stress the importance of Sea Grant.

Current funding for Sea Grant is $63 million.

The senators say saving Sea Grant is important for their state because of its role at University of Maine.

