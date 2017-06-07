National Politics

June 07, 2017 7:13 AM

Oklahoma gets grace period on REAL ID compliance

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the state has received a grace period until July 10 as it works to implement new identification cards that comply with the REAL ID Act.

The 2005 federal law requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. The state's latest extension expired Tuesday, but the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the state received the grace period as the Department of Homeland Security reviews the state's application for another extension.

Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation this spring that brings Oklahoma into compliance with the federal law, but it will take time for the new licenses to be implemented.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita

Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita 4:01

Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita
Morro Bay High therapy dog plays with another pup during class 0:40

Morro Bay High therapy dog plays with another pup during class
Cal Poly's 3-D printer can melt metal powder into any shape. Here are a few examples 1:11

Cal Poly's 3-D printer can melt metal powder into any shape. Here are a few examples

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos