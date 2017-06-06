Maine city looks to become latest to ban exotic animal shows

Maine's largest city is moving ahead with a proposal to become the latest municipality to ban use of wild and exotic animals for entertainment.
The Portland City Council referred a proposed ordinance on the subject to its Health and Human Services Committee on Monday. Dozens of cities in the U.S. and Canada ban or restrict use of exotic animals for performance.
The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2rHUwxo ) reports Portland would ban use of animals including elephants, bears and monkeys for live entertainment. One of the performances most impacted by the changes would be the Kora Shrine Circus, which uses elephants and tigers.
Portland's move toward an exotic animal ban comes after the end of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which was long protested by animal welfare advocates.
