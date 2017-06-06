National Politics

June 06, 2017 8:39 AM

Suit filed over jail hanging of ex-Missouri sheriff's deputy

The Associated Press
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo.

Relatives are suing over the death of a former eastern Missouri sheriff's deputy who hanged himself while jailed on sexual assault charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2s0pB2a ) reports that the wife of Marty Rainey and her children filed the wrongful death suit Friday in federal court. It says that Ste. Genevieve County jail officials deprived the former Gasconade County deputy of his right "to be protected from known risks of suicide."

The coroner's report says Rainey made a noose out of a torn sheet last year. Rainey was accused of sexually abusing women and enticing a minor into prostitution.

Rainey also had worked as a police officer in Hermann and Rosebud.

The suit names the county and various officials. A lawyer for the defendants declined to comment to the Post-Dispatch.

