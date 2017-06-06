National Politics

June 06, 2017 5:32 AM

Trump defends tweeting as way to get out 'honest' message

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is defending his use of social media, saying that the mainstream media doesn't want him to get his "honest and unfiltered message out."

The president tweeted Tuesday, "The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out."

Trump frequently uses Twitter to voice criticism against the media and his political opponents.

He says, "Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH."

On Monday, Trump took to Twitter to defend his original travel ban and criticized London's mayor for his response to this weekend's deadly attack.

