National Politics

June 06, 2017 5:24 AM

Police ID 2 killed in St. Louis gas station shooting

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Authorities have identified two people killed in a quadruple shooting at a St. Louis gas station.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2scdHSE ) reports that 17-year-old Jalen Woods and 25-year-old Amber Green were killed early Saturday. Police say they were among five people inside a car that was being refueled when two masked men approached and opened fire. The car then crashed into an air dispensing machine.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene and Woods at a hospital.

Police initially said a third person had died and a fourth was hospitalized. Police said Monday that two men from the car, ages 23 and 18, were at a hospital in critical but stable condition.

A fifth person in the car was treated at the scene for a scrape on her foot.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions

Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions 0:56

Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions
June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 0:46

June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space.
St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance 0:56

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos