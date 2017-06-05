AP FACT CHECK: Attack draws visceral Trump tweets, not facts

The London attacks on the weekend and a deadly episode in the Philippines last week both prompted a visceral reaction from President Donald Trump, but not one based on facts.
An AP Fact Check finds that Trump may respond prematurely when terrorism is a possible — but unproved — culprit.
He got ahead of British authorities on the events unfolding in London's chaos and was wrong in blaming terrorism for last week's assault on a Philippine casino-hotel.
