National Politics

June 04, 2017 11:28 PM

Vermont Air National Guard changes commanders, leadership

The Associated Press
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.

A changing of the guard took place over the weekend, with Vermont Air National Guard's outgoing commander relinquishing his title and retiring after nearly 30 years of service.

Fighter Wing Commander Colonel Patrick Guinee relinquished command to incoming Wing Commander Colonel David Smith at a service on Saturday in South Burlington.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2suvSQD ) Col. Guinee retires after 26 years of service.

Col. Smith has served as the 158th Fighter Wing Vice-Commander for the past two years. He has also served for 26 years as a pilot of F-16 fighter jets.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance 0:56

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance
Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages 1:45

Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages
Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement 1:46

Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos