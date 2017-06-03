Dems eyeing governorship seek lessons from 2014, 2016 losses

ADVANCE FOR JUNE 4 AND THEREAFTER- FILE- In an Oct. 12, 2014 file photo, Michigan Senate Democratic Leader Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media following a town hall meeting in Detroit. Democratic gubernatorial candidates and contenders who might join the race say they want to take lessons learned from the party's disappointing losses in Michigan's last two election cycles and use them to win in 2018. For Whitmer that means taking no voter or community for granted, a reason she announced her candidacy so early five months ago, to get to every part of the state because "everyone is important." Jose Juarez, File AP Photo