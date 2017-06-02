National Politics

Rhode Island officeholders owe $100,000 for late filings

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Twenty-four current Rhode Island officeholders owe nearly $100,000 for failing to file timely campaign finance reports.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rseBry ) that around half that total is owned by Providence City Council member Luis Aponte, who was indicted last month on charges of embezzlement and misusing campaign finance funds. He has pleaded not guilty. Aponte owes nearly $48,000.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is pushing legislation to require people running for office to certify they are up-to-date on their campaign finance reports and that they have no fines overdue by 30 days. The governor's proposal would allow candidates to run while appealing fines.

The newspaper reports nearly 250 people and political action committees owe around $3.5 million to the Board of Elections, some of them former officeholders.

