Federal disaster aid available following March blizzard

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says disaster aid is available to New Hampshire to help state and local recovery efforts following the blizzard that happened in mid-March.
The agency said Thursday that federal funding also is available to certain private nonprofit groups on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm in Belknap and Carroll counties.
Funding also is available for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Albert Lewis has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. He said additional designations may be made at a later date.
Last month, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu had requested that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration and provide funds. The storm on March 14-15 damaged property and left nearly 144,000 customers without power.
