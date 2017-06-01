National Politics

June 01, 2017 1:01 AM

Louisiana woman pleads guilty in health care fraud case

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty in a health care fraud case.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans says 52-year-old Monica Sylvest, of Marrero, entered the plea Wednesday to a Bill of Information charging her with health care fraud.

According to court documents, from August 2014 through September, Sylvest worked as an administrator for a pediatric clinic. While there, she embezzled and diverted to her personal use about $536,724 in medical reimbursements from the Medicaid program. Evans says the money was used to purchase luxury items, including a Harley Davidson motorcycle, custom diamond jewelry and collectible artwork.

Evans, in a news release, says Sylvest faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan set sentencing for Sept. 7.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Edith Knight's daughter discusses electioneering trial's toll on her mother

Edith Knight's daughter discusses electioneering trial's toll on her mother 1:47

Edith Knight's daughter discusses electioneering trial's toll on her mother
Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles 1:28

Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles
With vibrant garden and nautical decor, Shell Beach cottage takes on coastal vibe 1:10

With vibrant garden and nautical decor, Shell Beach cottage takes on coastal vibe

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos