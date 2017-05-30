National Politics

May 30, 2017 9:56 AM

Minority leader to announce political plans

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton will soon announce his political future plans.

Sutton says he'll make an announcement Wednesday at his ranch in Burke. Last month Sutton said he was considering a run for governor or the U.S. House next year.

The investment consultant and former rodeo rider has served as a member of the state Senate since 2011 representing District 21 in south central South Dakota.

Sutton's father was the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 1978.

