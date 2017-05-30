National Politics

May 30, 2017 9:50 AM

Congressional redistricting in Ohio takes another step ahead

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A proposed constitutional amendment that would change the way Ohio draws congressional districts has cleared another hurdle on its way to the state ballot.

The Ohio Ballot Board certified the measure on Tuesday as a single issue. The decision clears backers to begin collecting the roughly 305,000 signatures needed to place the issue before Ohio voters.

Fair Congressional Districts for Ohio modeled the proposal after a plan overwhelmingly approved by Ohio voters in 2015. That earlier plan changed the map-making process for the districts of lawmakers in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate. Congressional members serve in the U.S House and U.S. Senate.

Proponents of redistricting changes want to stop lawmakers from creating congressional districts that are overwhelmingly packed with Republicans or Democrats.

