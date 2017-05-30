National Politics

May 30, 2017 5:23 AM

Guadagno heads to Virginia after her mother's death

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno has joined her family in Virginia after the death of her mother.

A spokeswoman for Guadagno said her mother, Mary Patricia Blevens McFadden, died on Monday morning.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate has mentioned her mother often on the campaign trail, citing her fiscal discipline while raising Guadagno and her four siblings.

Guadagno canceled a planned keynote address at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Holmdel on Monday to go to Virginia.

Her rivals in the June 6 Republican primary offered their condolences.

Spokeswoman Suzanne Schwab said no information on funeral plans or cause of death had been released.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice 2:56

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Aerial view of 2017 Lightning in a Bottle music festival at Lake San Antonio 0:53

Aerial view of 2017 Lightning in a Bottle music festival at Lake San Antonio
Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch 1:24

Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos