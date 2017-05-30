Police release name of officer who struck pedestrian

The driver of the police cruiser that struck and killed a pedestrian in Massachusetts has been identified as a two-year member of the Barnstable Police Department.
Police on Monday say Patrol Officer David Heise was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance with his cruiser's blue lights and siren activated at about 2 a.m. Sunday when he struck a man in the middle of Route 28. The pedestrian, whose name has not been made public, was not in a crosswalk and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Heise was taken to the hospital but has since been released.
The Cape Cod Times reports that according to a Barnstable Police Department statement issued whan Heise was sworn in, he is an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
