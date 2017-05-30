National Politics

May 30, 2017 5:19 AM

Police release name of officer who struck pedestrian

The Associated Press
BARNSTABLE, Mass.

The driver of the police cruiser that struck and killed a pedestrian in Massachusetts has been identified as a two-year member of the Barnstable Police Department.

Police on Monday say Patrol Officer David Heise was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance with his cruiser's blue lights and siren activated at about 2 a.m. Sunday when he struck a man in the middle of Route 28. The pedestrian, whose name has not been made public, was not in a crosswalk and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heise was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

The Cape Cod Times reports that according to a Barnstable Police Department statement issued whan Heise was sworn in, he is an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice 2:56

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Aerial view of 2017 Lightning in a Bottle music festival at Lake San Antonio 0:53

Aerial view of 2017 Lightning in a Bottle music festival at Lake San Antonio
Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch 1:24

Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos