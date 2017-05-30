National Politics

May 30, 2017 12:49 AM

Supporters of paid sick leave responding to governor's veto

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Supporters of requiring businesses with 15 or more employees to provide five paid sick days are rallying against Gov. Larry Hogan's veto.

The Working Matters Coalition for Earned Sick Days is holding two news conferences on Tuesday.

They will include members of the coalition's health, faith, small business, labor and community organizations. Legislative leaders who support the bill also are expected to attend.

Hogan vetoed the bill last week. He said it would be "disastrous" to Maryland's economy, kill small businesses and jeopardize thousands of jobs. The Republican governor says he is open to a "common sense" approach to paid sick leave.

House Speaker Michael Busch and other Democrats say they will make a veto override a priority in January.

