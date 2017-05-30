National Politics

May 30, 2017 12:45 AM

Smokies officials advise precautions while bears are active

The Associated Press
GATLINBURG, Tenn.

It's an active time of year for bears, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say visitors should take precautions to keep themselves and bears safe.

Park Wildlife Biologist Bill Stiver says there have been reports across the park of bear sightings. Stiver advises the public to respect the bears.

The park says allow bears to forage undisturbed on natural foods and don't feed them. Food should be properly stored and garbage secured. Coolers should also be stored in a vehicle trunk when not in use. Dispose of food waste properly to discourage bears from approaching people.

Hikers should hike in groups of two or more, carry bear spray, comply with backcountry closures, properly store food and remain at a safe distance from bears.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice 2:56

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Aerial view of 2017 Lightning in a Bottle music festival at Lake San Antonio 0:53

Aerial view of 2017 Lightning in a Bottle music festival at Lake San Antonio
Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch 1:24

Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos