May 29, 2017 5:12 PM

Schumer rips Trump plan to cut state, city anti-terror money

NEW YORK

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer says President Donald Trump is coming up short on security for states and cities by proposing to cut hundreds of millions of dollars for anti-terrorism efforts.

The New York Democrat said Monday "it makes absolutely no sense" to reduce the money when terrorism remains a looming threat. The White House has said over $1.9 million budgeted since 2013 hasn't gotten spent.

Schumer's office says it can take time for cities and states to actually get and spend the money, but that doesn't mean they haven't allocated or don't need it.

Trump is seeking new spending on border security but cuts in some other security efforts, including two counterterror programs for cities and states. Schumer says they'd shrink by 25 percent, to $800 million.

