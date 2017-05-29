National Politics

May 29, 2017 9:51 AM

Police: Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash

The Associated Press
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass.

Police in Massachusetts are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured another.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. Sunday in West Bridgewater. Police say a 46-year-old man from Brockton was travelling southbound on state Route 24 when he crashed into a car.

Officials say a 53-year-old Norton woman was riding with the man at the time of the crash.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the motorcyclist's passenger was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not have not released the identities of the victims. An investigation is ongoing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch

Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch 1:24

Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch

Rhino Ride: Bicyclist pedals down West Coast towing life-size rhino to raise money for nonprofits 1:49

Rhino Ride: Bicyclist pedals down West Coast towing life-size rhino to raise money for nonprofits
Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend 0:54

Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos