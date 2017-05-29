3 of 4 Idaho GOP governor candidates have voted frequently

Four Republican candidates are vying to be Idaho's next governor in what is expected to be a competitive 2018 race. All hope enough voters will flock to the polls and choose their name on the ballot.
Voter participation records requested by The Associated Press show three of the GOP candidates have a strong history of voting on election day.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little has participated in 29 elections since 1998. Former state Sen. Russ Fulcher has cast a ballot in 24 elections since 2000. U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has voted in 21 elections since 2000.
Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist has cast ballots in 11 elections since 2000 — primarily just in presidential general election years.
All of the candidates agree it's important for Idahoans to participate in elections.
