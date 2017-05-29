National Politics

May 29, 2017 6:53 AM

Gardner defends spot on Trump's election integrity panel

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner says he has heard almost nothing from the White House in the two weeks since he agreed to join President Donald Trump's election integrity commission.

Gardner told the Concord Monitor (http://bit.ly/2rcMkH8) he got a call May 10 letting him know that the commission's creation was going public but he doesn't know when it will start meeting, how much time it will take or what his role includes.

New Hampshire Democrats and advocacy groups call the commission a sham and worry Trump will use Gardner to push unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally in November. Gardner, a Democrat and the longest serving secretary of the state in the nation, says there's nothing to fear and that it will be an open process.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch

Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch 1:24

Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch

Rhino Ride: Bicyclist pedals down West Coast towing life-size rhino to raise money for nonprofits 1:49

Rhino Ride: Bicyclist pedals down West Coast towing life-size rhino to raise money for nonprofits
Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend 0:54

Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos