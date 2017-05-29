Gardner defends spot on Trump's election integrity panel

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner says he has heard almost nothing from the White House in the two weeks since he agreed to join President Donald Trump's election integrity commission.
Gardner told the Concord Monitor (http://bit.ly/2rcMkH8) he got a call May 10 letting him know that the commission's creation was going public but he doesn't know when it will start meeting, how much time it will take or what his role includes.
New Hampshire Democrats and advocacy groups call the commission a sham and worry Trump will use Gardner to push unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally in November. Gardner, a Democrat and the longest serving secretary of the state in the nation, says there's nothing to fear and that it will be an open process.
