New Nebraska law aims to keep poor people out of jail

In this May 25, 2017 photo, Glenn Sharp, who sat out fines in jail, gestures in his Lincoln, Neb., apartment. Nebraska's largest county corrections departments spend millions each year incarcerating people who couldn't pay routine fines or afford bail, sometimes for nonviolent misdemeanors that wouldn't result in jail time. Advocates are optimistic that a law passed this session requiring judges to consider whether someone can afford a fine or bail before assigning it will keep more poor people out of jail. Nati Harnik AP Photo