National Politics

May 28, 2017 5:19 AM

NY police to crack down on drunk driving through holiday

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Police in New York state will be cracking down on drunken driving over the busy Memorial Day holiday.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that state and local law enforcement agencies will be adding patrols and using sobriety checkpoints to identify and arrest impaired motorists.

During last year's campaign, state police made 225 drunken driving arrests and issued nearly 12,000 tickets for a variety of other violations. Other law enforcement agencies made another 196 drunken driving and impaired driving arrests.

This year the crackdown began Friday and runs through Monday.

State Police Superintendent George Beach recommended that New Yorkers drive sober, wear their seat belts, and avoid the temptation to text while driving.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend

Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend 0:54

Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend
How Caltrans aims to lower crash deaths and make Highway 46 safer 1:38

How Caltrans aims to lower crash deaths and make Highway 46 safer
Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes 1:24

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos