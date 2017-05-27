Woman pleads guilty in robbery tied to police shooting death

A woman has pleaded guilty in a 2015 robbery that a Kentucky police officer was investigating when he was fatally shot.
Commonwealth's Attorney David Smith tells the Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2qrUQxQ ) that 46-year-old Rita Creech pleaded guilty Friday to criminal facilitation to commit attempted robbery and wanton endangerment.
As part of her plea agreement, Creech will testify against Raleigh Sizemore, who was charged with the murder of Richmond Police officer Daniel Ellis in November 2015.
The 33-year-old officer was investigating the gas station robbery when he was shot in the head at an apartment in Richmond. He died two days later.
Smith says Creech faces a combined recommended sentence of four years in prison. She will be sentenced June 23. She has already served nearly a year in jail.
