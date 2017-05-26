National Politics

May 26, 2017 8:19 AM

Lawmakers may undo new voting system approved by public

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's Legislature is taking steps that could undo the voter-approved new system for elections.

The Legislative Council on Thursday voted to allowed lawmakers to consider two new bills over the coming weeks.

The Maine State Supreme Judicial Court said this week that a new system allowing voters to rank their top candidate picks runs afoul of the Maine Constitution.

Republican Sen. Garrett Mason's bill would repeal the law, while Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen's bill would create a constitutional amendment allowing what's known as ranked-choice voting.

The bills aren't drafted yet, and lawmakers want to take action in the coming weeks before the Legislature adjourns.

Republican House Minority Leader Ken Fredette said he doesn't support a constitutional amendment, which would require strong support in the House and Senate and a statewide vote.

