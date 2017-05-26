National Politics

May 26, 2017 8:19 AM

Want to preserve North Dakota governor's home? Act quick

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota is taking suggestions for preserving the current governor's residence, but only for a short time before going through with plans to tear it down.

The state's facility management director, John Boyle, tells The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2qnczHJ ) an advertisement will go out in June to receive the proposals for moving and preserving the 10,000-square-foot home completed in 1960. If no proposals come in by mid-July, the home will be demolished.

The Legislature authorized $4 million from the state's Capitol Building Fund and $1 million from private donations to construct a new 13,600-square-foot governor's mansion.

Supporters say building a new official home for the governor is more cost-effective than renovating the aging residence. Work is on track for the governor to move in to a new home by Thanksgiving.

