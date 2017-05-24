Hubbard's attorneys: Ethics conviction is legally baseless

Lawyers for former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard argued in an appeal filed Wednesday that his ethics conviction is "legally baseless" and prosecutors stretched the bounds of the state law to bring charges against him.
Hubbard's lawyers filed the appeal in the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals as he seeks to overturn his 2016 conviction on ethics charges. They argued that prosecutors used expert witness testimony and other means to expand the meaning of state ethics law beyond what was passed by the Alabama Legislature.
"The law comes from the Legislature as it is written, not as some may think it should have been written," his attorneys wrote.
The appeal asked the court to enter a judgment of acquittal or for a new trial
Hubbard was convicted of wrongly accepting investments, employment and financial advice from people with business before the Alabama Legislature.
Hubbard's lawyers argued that the transactions were not prohibited because they were legitimate business work and investments. His lawyers also argued that prosecutors tried to redefine the ethics law's definition of principal, people who are forbidden from giving things to lobbyists.
"To be clear: Hubbard was not charged with doing any official act in exchange for any payment or anything of value," they wrote.
Defense lawyers also argued the trial judge should have dismissed the case for prosecutorial and juror misconduct.
A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison. He is free on bond while he appeals his conviction.
