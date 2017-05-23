Convicted tribal leader's wife faces charges in abuse case

The wife of a Standing Rock Sioux tribal leader convicted of sexually abusing a girl faces charges in the case.
The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qRzWKz ) that Rhonda Krein Fool Bear has been charged with failing to report child sexual abuse and making false statements in court.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Delorme and Krein Fool Bear's attorney, Jackie Stebbins, did not respond to requests for comment.
Krein Fool Bear is a teacher at Solen High School but has been suspended. An indictment accuses her of failing to notify authorities, once the victim told her about the abuse in 2015.
Krein Fool Bear's next court appearance is scheduled on May 31.
Robert Fool Bear faces a minimum of 30 years in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 23.
