Portland mayor wants group to consider expanding his power

The mayor of Maine's biggest city wants a citizen group to consider changes to the city charter in a bid to expand the limited authority of his office.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rLojVC ) that Mayor Ethan Strimling said Monday he believes voters wanted a stronger leader when they voted for a 2010 change to the charter that established the popularly elected office. Previously, councilors chose a mayor among themselves to serve for one year.
City councilors say the role of the mayor is clear but limited. The office has no executive authority or management duties, but is the leader of the council and figurehead for the city.
Strimling has asked for a task force to make recommendations to the council. The council itself would have to create the task force.
Comments