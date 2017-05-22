National Politics

Capitol Police say 23 arrested in protests over reform bills

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania state Capitol police say 23 people have been arrested as protesters seek to push forward a ban on gifts to lawmakers.

Capitol Police spokesman Troy Thompson says those arrested Monday face charges of disorderly conduct.

The so-called "March on Harrisburg" demonstrators say they want forward movement on a gift ban bill that's been sitting in the Republican-controlled House State Government Committee since it was introduced in January.

Unlike most other states, Pennsylvania doesn't limit how much in gifts lawmakers may receive.

Lobbyists routinely dole out free meals, drinks and even tickets to expensive sporting events and recreational opportunities, like ski areas.

Such bills have been introduced before and seen no action.

