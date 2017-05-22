National Politics

Green Bay police investigate shooting by officer in Appleton

The Associated Press
APPLETON, Wis.

Investigators plan to review security camera footage and police body camera video of a fatal encounter at a bar in downtown Appleton.

Police Chief Todd Thomas says Lt. Jay Steinke shot and killed a gunman in what he describes as an "extremely dynamic and chaotic situation" at Jack's Apple Pub early Sunday.

Thomas says the gunman fired at least once inside the bar and a second man wrestled with him as others fled. The chief says Steinke went in and saw the man with the gun, then fired. The man died at a hospital.

Two men inside the bar were also taken to the hospital, one with a gunshot wound to his arm and the second with a shoulder injury not from gunfire. Thomas says a gun was recovered. Green Bay police are investigating

