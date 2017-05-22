Coast Guard to establish regulated area for Blue Angels show

The Coast Guard is establishing a temporarily regulated area for a Blue Angels airshow near the Naval Academy.
The area, in designated waters in the Severn River and College Creek, will be regulated on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. All vessels must stay clear of the designated area during the indicated times.
Buoys will mark the boundary zone. A temporary access channel marked with red and green buoys will be established near Horn Point, in order to allow ships to come in and out of the Annapolis Harbor during the event. A commercial spectator zone will be set up adjacent to the temporary access channel.
The Coast Guard will be patrolling the area, along with federal, state and local agencies.
