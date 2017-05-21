National Politics

May 21, 2017 10:51 PM

Texas Senate attaches voucher plan to school finance fix

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas Senate has voted to attach a voucher plan to a sweeping, bipartisan school finance bill.

The move came early Monday and potentially dooms an effort to pump an extra $1.6 billion into classrooms and begin overhauling the troubled way Texas pays for public education.

The Senate has long advanced vouchers offering public money to students attending private and religious schools, only to have those defeated in House.

Another such showdown is likely looming.

Senators took a House-approved school finance fix and tacked on offering taxpayer funding to some children in special education programs so that they can attend private schools.

The bill soon heads to the state House which is likely to reject the Senate changes. That will send the bill to conference committee to reconcile differences.

