May 21, 2017 5:16 PM

Sullivan faces health care questions in town hall meeting

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan had to deal with a crowd of hundreds of occasionally hostile Alaskans at a town hall forum.

KTVA reports (http://bit.ly/2qa89CY) that Sullivan hosted the town hall Saturday afternoon at Bartlett High School.

The station says people asked about climate change and the Russian investigation, but most questions were about health care.

KTVA reports some in the crowd jeered when Sullivan dodged questions, like whether he would protect Medicaid expansion or join the other U.S. senator from Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, in supporting Planned Parenthood.

In keeping with town hall tradition around the nation, audience members held red and green cards to indicate whether or not they agreed with what Sullivan was saying.

