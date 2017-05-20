National Politics

May 20, 2017 9:19 AM

New Jersey School Boards Association elects new president

The Associated Press
WEST WINDSOR, N.J.

The New Jersey School Boards Association has a new leader.

Daniel Sinclair was elected to a two-year term as the association's president during its semi-annual meeting held Saturday at Mercer County Community College in West Windsor. He is Lakeland Regional Board of Education member and previously served on the Wanaque Board of Education, including six years as its president.

The Wanaque resident succeeds Donald Webster Jr., of Manchester Township, who now becomes immediate past president.

Sinclair has been the NJSBA's vice president for county activities since 2014. He previously served on the association's Board of Directors for six years and has chaired its Training Task Force.

Sinclair was a cooperative industrial education coordinator with the Bergen County Special Services and Technical School for 39 years before he retired.

