New state district judge appointed for Carbon County

Gov. Matt Mead has appointed Dawnessa Snyder to be District Court judge for the Second Judicial District in Carbon County.
Snyder will replace Judge Wade Waldrip, who is retiring on July 7.
Snyder is currently the chief deputy in the Carbon County Attorney's Office. She has also served as an adjunct professor for Western Wyoming Community College. She is a native of Rock Springs and received her bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Wyoming.
A news release from the governor's office says many supporters cited Snyder's successful prosecution of sex offenders and her compassionate work with child victims. She was instrumental in the construction of the Carbon County Youth Crisis Center, a group home for at-risk children.
