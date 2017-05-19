Man shot by cop: Police left me on street for 20 minutes

This photo provided by lawyer, Peter Finch shows Julian Fyffe at his home in Bridgeport, Conn., Thursday, May 18, 2017. Fyffe, shot by Bridgeport police during an encounter on May 9, that left his 15-year-old friend dead says he was left bleeding in the street for nearly 20 minutes before being brought to an ambulance. Fyffe told The Associated Press on Thursday that he and Jayson Negron were handcuffed and left on the street after being shot by a police officer. Negron was pronounced dead at the scene. Peter Finch via AP)