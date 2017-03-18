Short list for high profile US Attorney jobs in NY

1:08 Arroyo Grande High retires Ryan Teixeira's number Pause

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

0:23 Arroyo Grande High baseball team retires Ryan Teixeira's No. 17

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

0:29 Fire badly damages home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon; coroner called

1:05 'This is not a newspaper; this is an online rag sheet': Reactions to Cal Coast News losing libel lawsuit