House panel OKs intervention in abortion with signs of life

An Arizona House panel has approved a bill that would require doctors who perform abortions to try to revive a fetus if it shows any signs of life and have equipment on hand to do so.
Supporters of Senate Bill 1367 say the legislation is necessary to ensure that babies born alive are given life-saving care. Sponsor Republican Sen. Steve Smith of Maricopa said he thinks the bill should bridge common ground for those at odds on the issue.
Opponents say fetuses can't be saved at the stage when abortions are legal, but backers contest that claim.
The House Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety voted 6-3 on Wednesday to send the legislation to the full House. The Senate already passed it on an 18-12 vote in February.
